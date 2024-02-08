UAE cybersecurity authority issues alert for Android users

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims
The UAE Cybersecurity Council has issued an alert for Android users, urging them to update the software on their phones to prevent data leaks.
In a post on X, the authority warned users about "high-risk vulnerabilities" found on Android devices, and that Google has released updates to tackle these issues.
The risk of not updating includes losing data, having your information stolen, and malicious software running on your phone without your knowledge, taking control of it.
The council has identified Android versions 11, 12, 12L, 13, and 14 as being vulnerable to this threat.
Earlier, in December 2023, the council had issued a similar alert for Apple users, urging them to update their softwares.
ALSO READ:
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims
It will focus on future opportunities and challenges while addressing present global issues
Residents and visitors can catch the unique spectacle every night until February 18
Motorists are advised to check the route map for details, the authority said
'If you enter a hotel and smell a perfume, the chain can register that smell for its brand,' says minister
A special committee will also be formed to study and propose appropriate compensation for injured fishermen
The families lauded the country's swift response as a powerful testament to its commitment to supporting Palestinians during challenging times
Ian Mackellar got into a heated argument with neighbours during New Year’s Eve celebrations