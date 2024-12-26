UAE corporate tax: Authority issues reminder for registration before December 31

UAE's tax authority has issued a reminder for all those eligible to pay corporate tax to meet the registration deadline to avoid any administrative penalties before the year comes to an end.

The Federal Tax Authority said that the reminder is applicable to resident juridical persons that were incorporated, established or recognised before March 1, 2024.

The registration application is on December 31, 2024.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

If a person's licence was issued in August and September (irrespective of the year of issuance of the licence), the deadline to submit a tax registration application without incurring a late registration penalty is December 31, 2024.