UAE: Cooler water to be used for Sharjah’s viral ‘rain street’ shows

The developer of Sharjah’s viral ‘rain street’ has vowed to use special devices that will make the hourly downpours cooler. Talking to Khaleej Times, Obaid Al Tunaiji said he and his team noticed that the water used for the artificial rains was warm.

“We will make the rains cooler to further lower the water temperatures and allow people to enjoy it even more,” said the Emirati.

The palm tree-lined Zawaya Walk in Sharjah has gone viral on social media since its introduction of free artificial rain shows for all visitors. Featuring thunder-like sound effects to create a more realistic experience for visitors, each downpour lasts about five minutes. The shows take place every hour from 9am to 12pm, and then from 5pm to 11pm.

Al Tunaiji said the water used in the artificial rain is “clean and sterilised”.

The shopping destination is a popular hangout spot not only because of the free rain shows but because of its retail outlets, shops, restaurants, and cafes. The open complex includes an outdoor walkway, an artificial lake, and a crossing bridge connecting the two ends of the building.

How the rain shows came to be

Al Tunaiji along with other developers have noticed that the visitor turnout had been consistently low during the summer months. “We started brainstorming what we could do to attract visitors even during the summer. The first step was planting trees that would provide shade and reduce the heat,” said Al Tunaiji.

Over 300 trees were planted at the site over the past few months to create a cooler atmosphere.

The developers also considered using misting fans that spray water, create a cooling effect. However, Al Tunaiji was concerned that it might make the atmosphere humid and uncomfortable for visitors.