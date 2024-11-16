UAE contributes $25,000 to support participation of least developed countries, small island developing states in UNHRC

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs/X

During the pledging meeting to finance the Trust Fund for the Least Developed Countries (LDC) and Small Island Developing States (SIDS), the UAE announced a contribution of $25,000 to the Fund’s budget.

Ambassador Jamal Al Musharakh, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations and International Organisations in Geneva stressed that this contribution aims to ensure the representation of all countries in international forums.

It also aims to enhance technical assistance to support the effectiveness of multilateral action and the participation of least developed countries and small island developing states in the work of the Human Rights Council.

He said that providing support to these countries is an investment towards a more inclusive and equitable world.

This comes in the context of the country’s continued provision of foreign aid, which has contributed to initiatives to support economic growth opportunities and address challenges such as climate change, while affirming its commitment to reducing poverty and promoting peace and prosperity.