UAE confirms pepperoni beef 'safe to consume' after brief withdrawal from supermarkets

The authority had been investigating the products potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria
The UAE has confirmed that it is safe to consume pepperoni beef after a recent incident involving the withdrawal of the product from supermarkets due to its potential contamination.
On January 11, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment had withdrawn the product from supermarkets to investigate its potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria.
It did not identify the producing company but said “coordination is taking place to precautionarily withdraw the affected product from UAE markets until laboratory examinations are completed and the details of the incident are verified".
The investigation, carried out with local regulatory authorities and the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, revealed that the concerned facility had taken all the necessary precautionary measures to ensure the health and safety of the food item in circulation.
Through the inspection, the authority was also able to conclude that the products in circulation across supermarkets were healthy and fully comply with health requirements and conditions.
Listeria monocytogenes bacteria is a foodborne bacterial illness that can be very serious for pregnant women, people older than 65, and people with weakened immune systems. It is transmitted when food is processed, prepared, or packed.
The ministry affirmed its continued commitment to monitoring food safety and ensuring the protection of citizens’ health through continuous coordination with all relevant authorities.
