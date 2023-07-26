UAE condemns terrorist attack that targeted military academy in Mogadishu

Emirates expresses its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism

By WAM Published: Wed 26 Jul 2023, 8:12 PM

The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted a military academy in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, which resulted in numerous deaths and injuries.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, affirmed in a statement that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of human values and principles.

Sheikh Shakhboot expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the Somali government and people, and the families of the victims, as well as his wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

ALSO READ: