UAE condemns terrorist attack in Mogadishu

The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted a market in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, which has resulted several deaths and injuries.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of international law.
The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of the Federal Republic of Somalia, and to the families of the victims of this heinous crime, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.
