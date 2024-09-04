UAE condemns 'offensive' Israeli claims against Egypt about Philadelphi Crossing

The leader also stressed that the country will educate its nationals about local laws and culture of host countries
The UAE has expressed its full solidarity with Egypt in the face of Israeli allegations and claims regarding the Philadelphi Crossing.
It also strongly condemned and denounced the 'offensive' Israeli statements in this regard, which threaten stability and exacerbate the situation in the region.
A key sticking points in Gaza ceasefire talks has been Israel's insistence on a presence in the so-called Philadelphi Corridor, a narrow 14.5-km-long (9-mile-long) stretch of land along Gaza's southern border with Egypt.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wants his country to permanently control the Philadelphi — or Salaheddin — Corridor, which it seized during the war.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs praised, in a statement, the efforts of Egypt, alongside Qatar and the United States, to cease fire and release hostages, expressing its hope that it would result in the end of the war.
The Ministry expressed the country's desire to ease Palestinian people from further suffering, and contribute to consolidating the pillars of stability and achieving sustainable security in the region.
The authority called on Israeli authorities to stop the escalation and not take steps that exacerbate tension and instability in the region, stressing the UAE's rejection of all practices that violate international legitimacy resolutions and threaten further escalation.
It also stressed the importance of supporting all regional and international efforts made to advance the peace process in the Middle East, as well as putting an end to illegal practices that threaten the achievement of the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.
Egypt on Monday, September 2, reiterated its firm stance on the conditions for any ceasefire agreement in Gaza, completely rejecting the presence of Israeli presence in the Philadelphi Corridor and the Rafah crossing in southern Gaza.
In a statement to Egypt's Al-Qahera News TV channel, a high-ranking source said, "The ongoing conflict and the potential for its regional escalation pose significant dangers, with severe consequences on multiple levels."
The source emphasised that the Israeli government is to blame for failing to reach a ceasefire agreement, accusing it of attempting to impose new realities on the ground to distract from its internal crises.
With inputs from Reuters, AFP
ALSO READ:
The leader also stressed that the country will educate its nationals about local laws and culture of host countries
During her examinations, she was assigned a writer who would read the questions to her
GDRFA officials guided all the applicants who went to the Al Awir centre and ensured the process was seamless from start to end
Ten participants also won Dh100,000 each during the live draw
The deceased was found in Al Quoz Industrial Area 2 with no identification documents
The authority said that the driver has been referred to Public Prosecution for violating the law after a video of him knocking over another rider went viral
The campaign will gradually move to the south and north of the Strip, with the aim to vaccinate 90% of children to ensure their protection from the disease
After completing necessary physical examinations, the bird was released back to its native area