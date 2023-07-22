UAE condemns killing of World Food Programme worker in Yemen

It was a flagrant violation of all international treaties that ensure the protection of relief and rescue workers, says minister

By WAM Published: Sat 22 Jul 2023, 8:05 PM

The UAE has strongly condemned the killing of a UN World Food Programme worker from Jordan, in Taiz, Yemen.

In a statement, Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism.

Al Hashimy expressed her sincere condolences and sympathy to the government of Jordan, the family of the victim of the heinous crime, and the World Food Programme.

Targeting humanitarian aid staff is a flagrant violation of all international treaties that ensure the protection of relief and rescue workers, the minister stressed.

