UAE condemns Israeli PM Netanyahu's statements towards Saudi Arabia

KT File Photo: Shihab

The UAE strongly condemned and denounced the unacceptable and provocative statements made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the establishment of a Palestinian state in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The country affirmed its categorical rejection of these statements, which are a blatant violation of the rules of international law and the United Nations Charter.

Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, expressed the UAE's full solidarity with Saudi Arabia, and the Emirates' stance with the Kingdom against any threat to its security, stability and sovereignty.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

He stressed that Saudi Arabia's sovereignty is a "red line" and that the UAE does not allow any country to cross or encroach on it.

Al Marar also stressed the UAE's categorical rejection of any infringement on the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people or attempts to displace them. He called for the need to halt settlement activities that threaten regional stability and undermine opportunities for peace and coexistence.

Al Marar also urged the international community, the United Nations and the Security Council to assume their responsibilities and put an end to illegal practices that contravene international law.