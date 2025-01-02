UAE condemns deadly 'terrorist' attacks in US' New Orleans, Las Vegas

Photo: Reuters file

The UAE has condemned the deadly attacks that took place in New Orleans and Las Vegas on Wednesday.

The US saw 2025 begin with a violent attack, after a man drove deliberately at high speed into a crowd of New Year's revellers in New Orleans, killing at least 15 people and wounding dozens more on January 1.

Law enforcement members work near the site where people were killed by a man driving a truck in an attack during New Year's celebrations, in New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S., January 2, 2025. Photo: Reuters file

Some time later, a Tesla Cybertruck exploded outside a hotel belonging to US President-elect Donald Trump in Las Vegas, killing at least one person and wounding seven.

The UAE condemned the terrorist attack in New Orleans and the explosion outside the Las Vegas hotel, while offering condolences to the nation's government.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that the UAE strongly condemns these criminal acts and rejects all forms of violence and terrorism that target civilians and undermine security and stability.

It also expressed its sincere condolences to the US government and people, as well as to the families of the victims of these two reprehensible acts.

The authority said the Emirates wished a speedy recovery to all those injured.