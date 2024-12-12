UAE condemns deadly attack on Afghanistan's Ministry of Refugees

Khalil Haqqani. Photo: File / AFP

The UAE has strongly condemned the attack on the Ministry of Refugees in Afghanistan, which led to the death of Refugee Minister Khalil Rahman Haqqani, along with a number of people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) expressed the UAE's "strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism".

The ministry also conveyed its sincere condolences and sympathy to Afghanistan and its people, especially to the families of the victims of this attack.

Haqqani was killed in a suicide bombing claimed by Daesh.

Taliban authorities called the incident a "cowardly attack" — the first targeting a minister since the Taliban returned to power in 2021.

Violence has waned in Afghanistan since the Taliban forces took over the country in 2021, ending their war against US-led NATO coalition forces.

However, a regional chapter of Daesh remained active in Afghanistan and has regularly targeted civilians, foreigners and Taliban officials with gun and bomb attacks.