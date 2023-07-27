UAE condemns coup attempt in Niger

Niger's foreign minister called for mutinous soldiers to release the president on Thursday

Supporters of the Nigerien defence and security forces gather during a demonstration outside the national assembly in Niamey on July 27. The head of Niger's armed forces said he endorsed a declaration by troops who overnight announced they had taken power after detaining the country's elected president, Mohamed Bazoum. — AFP

The UAE has condemned the coup attempt in the Republic of Niger, and stressed the importance of maintaining stability and security in the country.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) affirmed that the UAE is following with great concern the developments in Niger.

The UAE emphasised its support for the sovereignty and unity of the country within the framework of constitutional institutions and the rule of law, to achieve the aspirations of the people of Niger.

Niger's foreign minister called for mutinous soldiers to release the president on Thursday, a day after members of the presidential guard declared they had seized power in a coup over the West African country’s deteriorating security situation.

A statement tweeted by the army command’s account declared that it would back the coup in order to avoid a “murderous confrontation” that could lead to a “bloodbath.” It was not possible to confirm that the statement was genuine.

Support appeared strong, meanwhile, among political parties for President Mohamed Bazoum, who was detained at his residence but managed to tweet a message of defiance on Thursday.

"Hard-won achievements will be safeguarded," he tweeted in French. "All Nigeriens who love democracy and freedom will see to it. #MB"

