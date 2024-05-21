UAE condemns coup attempt in Congo

Students engaged in workshops, explored artworks, and even displayed their projects before a diverse gathering
The UAE condemned the coup attempt in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, in a statement on Tuesday (May 21).
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) stressed the importance of maintaining stability and security in the country.
The ministry highlighted that it supports the sovereignty and unity of Democratic Republic of the Congo.
The UAE shares deep-rooted ties with the Central African country, noting that its support is within the framework of constitutional institutions and the rule of law, to achieve the hopes and aspirations of its people.
