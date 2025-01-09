UAE condemns attack on Chad's presidential palace

The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted the presidential palace in the Chadian capital, N'Djamena.

According to reports, two dozen armed men tried to storm into the country's presidential palace on Wednesday in which 18 of the attackers and two soldiers were killed.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement, said the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism that aim to destabilise security and stability and are inconsistent with international law.

