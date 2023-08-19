UAE condemns and denounces burning of churches, homes in Pakistan

Photo: AFP

The UAE strongly condemned the burning of a number of churches and dozens of homes by extremists in Pakistan, and denounced the violence that followed.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs commended the wisdom and vigilance of the Pakistani government and the measures it took in confronting these abusive acts.

The Ministry affirmed the UAE's permanent rejection of all practices aimed at undermining security and stability and contradicting human and moral values ​​and principles.

It also noted that hate speech and extremism contradict international efforts seeking to spread the values ​​of tolerance, coexistence and peace among peoples.

The ministry stressed the importance of respecting religious symbols and sanctities and avoiding incitement and polarization, at a time when the world needs to work together to support global principles of tolerance and peaceful coexistence, which should be supported and implemented to achieve stability and sustainable development.

