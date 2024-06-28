UAE: Company fined Dh20,000 for dumping waste illegally

Published: Fri 28 Jun 2024, 1:47 PM Last updated: Fri 28 Jun 2024, 11:30 PM

A company has been fined Dh20,000 for dumping public waste and construction materials in unauthorised areas in Ajman.

The firm has been charged for violating the regulations and guidelines of disposing public waste, Ajman Municipality said in a post. The vehicle that had been dumping waste illegally has also been seized.

Authorities have said that strict action is taken in these cases to deter all those thinking of committing such violations.

Recently, a new first-of-its-kind facility to recover recyclable materials from municipal solid waste was announced in Abu Dhabi.