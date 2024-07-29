UAE: Company fined Dh10 million for fake employment of 113 citizens

The ship carried 145 tonnes of rice and flour, 110 tonnes of water, more than 4,000 tents, and 42,000 health packages for women and children
The Abu Dhabi Misdemeanour Court has imposed a fine of Dh10 million on a private company for failing to comply with the standards and controls regulating Emiratisation in the private sector.
The company was found guilty of evading Emiratisation targets by appointing 113 citizens in fictitious roles.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) found serious violations in the company’s Emiratisation procedures and the case was referred to the Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution for investigation.
The violations included issuing work permits and registering employees in fictitious roles without actual employment. The Nafis programme's non-compliance was intended to evade laws and ministerial decisions aimed at achieving targeted employment percentages for Emirati citizens in the private sector.
Investigations revealed that the company had issued work permits for employees and registered them under the company without real employment, in order to circumvent the law and ministerial decisions regulating the achievement of the targeted percentage of citizens’ employment in private sector. Based on the investigation outcome, the Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution ordered referral of the violating company to the competent court, which issued a ruling convicting the company.
