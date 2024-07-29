E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: Company fined Dh10 million for fake employment of 113 citizens

The private firm was found guilty of evading Emiratisation targets by appointing nationals in fictitious roles

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month

Published: Mon 29 Jul 2024, 12:17 PM

Last updated: Mon 29 Jul 2024, 12:25 PM

The Abu Dhabi Misdemeanour Court has imposed a fine of Dh10 million on a private company for failing to comply with the standards and controls regulating Emiratisation in the private sector.

The company was found guilty of evading Emiratisation targets by appointing 113 citizens in fictitious roles.


The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) found serious violations in the company’s Emiratisation procedures and the case was referred to the Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution for investigation.

The violations included issuing work permits and registering employees in fictitious roles without actual employment. The Nafis programme's non-compliance was intended to evade laws and ministerial decisions aimed at achieving targeted employment percentages for Emirati citizens in the private sector.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Investigations revealed that the company had issued work permits for employees and registered them under the company without real employment, in order to circumvent the law and ministerial decisions regulating the achievement of the targeted percentage of citizens’ employment in private sector. Based on the investigation outcome, the Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution ordered referral of the violating company to the competent court, which issued a ruling convicting the company.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE