UAE: Company fined Dh10 million for fake employment of 113 citizens

Published: Mon 29 Jul 2024, 12:17 PM Last updated: Mon 29 Jul 2024, 12:25 PM

The Abu Dhabi Misdemeanour Court has imposed a fine of Dh10 million on a private company for failing to comply with the standards and controls regulating Emiratisation in the private sector.

The company was found guilty of evading Emiratisation targets by appointing 113 citizens in fictitious roles.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) found serious violations in the company’s Emiratisation procedures and the case was referred to the Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution for investigation.