UAE community mourns hikers killed in Oman flash floods

Two Emiratis and one UAE-based Arab expat were among the four hikers killed after being caught in a flash flood in Oman.
Khalid Al Mansouri and Salem Al Jarraf, the two Emirati hikers, were part of a group of 16 climbers navigating the rugged terrains of Wadi Tanuf when heavy rain fell.
Khalid Al Suwaidi, a UAE-based trekker, told Khaleej Times: "The group was divided into two. When they exited the truck, some hikers lagged behind. In a brave act, Al Mansouri and Al Jarraf returned to help, but tragically, they were swept away by the floodwaters."
According to the Royal Oman Police, four people were killed in the incident – two Emiratis, a UAE-based Arab expat, and an Omani.
Both men were seasoned hikers who had explored terrains in Kyrgyzstan, Jordan, and Oman. Known for their adventurous spirits and generous hearts, they always chose to trek behind their groups to assist those who may be struggling.
Ahmad, a 41-year-old from Ras Al Khaimah, shared, "I've known Al Jarraf since we were kids; we are about the same age."
"I didn’t go with them on their last trip, even though Al Jarraf invited me. The preparation took two months. The hike required a high fitness level, covering around 12km over 10 to 12 hours."
Ahmad added that Al Jarraf’s passion for hiking blossomed during the Covid-19 pandemic when gatherings were restricted. This led him and his friends to explore outdoor areas, strengthening their love for hiking.
The sudden deaths of Al Mansoori and Al Jarraf have deeply affected those who knew them. Many have praised their kindness and impact on others.
Alia'a Zaghloul, who had met them briefly, remembered their helpful nature. "On one hike, I felt exhausted, and Al Mansoori helped me by giving me his pole and offering me a snack," she said. "Al Jarraf also helped a friend who was struggling on another hike. He turned back a long way to assist her."
Al Jarraf's neighbour recalled his last meeting. "I saw him just last week at the traffic police station, a day before he was set to go on vacation. He was a good man, a loving father, and a good neighbour. People often said we looked alike and sometimes confused us."
Al Mansouri, a former UAE handball player and javelin champion, and Al Jarraf, a dedicated adventure sports enthusiast, were both well-known figures in their respective communities. Their funeral prayers were held in Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah after their bodies were repatriated from Oman.
