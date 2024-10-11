UAE citizen violates travel ban to Lebanon; investigation launched

An investigation has been ordered after a citizen travelled to Lebanon with his family in violation of a travel ban. The accused travelled to Lebanon via another country.

Attorney General Dr Hamad Al Shamsi, who ordered the investigation, said the accused put his life and that of his family at risk by his action.

He called on the citizens of the country to abide by the decisions issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding travel ban to certain countries and explained that such instructions primarily aim at safeguarding citizens.

The Attorney General said any violation of the travel ban is a crime punishable by imprisonment and a fine, or one of these two penalties, in accordance with the provisions of the Crimes and Penalties Law.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' (MoFA) website, UAE citizens are not allowed to travel to Lebanon "until further notice". The move is owing to security associated with the escalating conflict between Israel and Lebanon- based Hezbollah.

UAE citizens are also not allowed to travel to Afghanistan, except for UAE diplomatic missions, emergency treatment cases and pre-authorszed official, scientific and economic delegations, states MoFA.