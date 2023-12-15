The emirate ran a 'kids go free' drive last year and it was a huge hit — now the campaign could be expanded to attract more tourists
The UAE's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) on Friday announced that it has revoked the licences of two domestic worker agencies over certain violations — including 'failure to fulfil obligations towards their employees'.
The two agencies were identified as Emirates International Center for Domestic Workers Services and Al Shamsi Office for Domestic Workers Services.
Mohre ordered the owners of the two offices to settle unresolved issues with their employees and fulfil their obligations towards them. The companies were also directed to pay fines that they owed until the date of their licence cancellation.
Local authorities had been notified to take necessary action regarding the offices' violations.
Mohre vowed to strictly implement regulations and stressed that it would not be lenient in “applying legal procedures against any domestic worker recruitment agency proven to have committed violations".
The ministry called on residents to rely only on approved and licensed offices when hiring domestic workers.
ALSO READ:
The emirate ran a 'kids go free' drive last year and it was a huge hit — now the campaign could be expanded to attract more tourists
The weekly draws consists of the Grand Draw with a chance to win the top prize of Dh20 million
The project, which seeks to preserve the memory of the nation, will initially be accessible in digital format and will be completed in five years
The sale which runs till December 15, has managed to raise more than Dh200,000 and sold more than 500 prints all across the world
Maryam Ali and Shama Al Mansouri proudly represent the UAE on a global scale, shattering stereotypes
Retailers confirmed that the rates of the cooking essential have jumped six times to meet the demand
Captivating show will take viewers on a journey through the city's story, narrating its humble beginnings to the exhilarating promise of the future