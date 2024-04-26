UAE cancels all traffic violations of Omani citizens from 2018

File photo

Published: Fri 26 Apr 2024, 9:53 AM Last updated: Fri 26 Apr 2024, 10:44 AM

The UAE Government has decided to cancel the traffic violations of Omani citizens in the country, according to state-run news agency WAM.

This covers all traffic violations incurred from 2018 to 2023.

The announcement comes a few days after Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq met the country's leaders on a state visit on Monday.

President Sheikh Mohamed hosted a grand welcome banquet for Sultan Haitham — who was escorted by a squadron of fighter jets as his plane entered and departed the UAE airspace. Watch the video as posted by the UAE President here:

"The strategic and economic partnership between the UAE and Oman grows ever stronger and we will continue to explore new collaboration opportunities that support our people’s shared aspirations for a stable and prosperous future," the UAE President said.

Besides the traffic fine waiver, a series of new UAE-Oman projects were announced, showcasing the longstanding bonds between the two countries. Among these were investment partnerships worth Dh129 billion. The highly anticipated UAE-Oman railway was also unveiled as a new brand called Hafeet Rail, which is now in the implementation phase.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, also received Sultan Haitham in the emirate.

"Oman is a depth and a support for the Emirates... and the Emirates is a depth and a support for Oman," Sheikh Mohammed said.

