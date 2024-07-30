E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE cancels 4 Haj operators' licence, 19 others fined for violating laws

The Authority stressed the need for campaign owners to adhere to contracts signed with pilgrims

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month
KT File Photo
KT File Photo

Published: Tue 30 Jul 2024, 11:01 AM

Last updated: Tue 30 Jul 2024, 12:29 PM

The licences of four Haj operators in the UAE were cancelled by the General Authority for Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat. On Tuesday, the authorities announced that 19 other facilities were fined for violating laws.

Decisions were based on the pilgrims' complaints during the last Haj season (2024) by the Licensing Committee of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Haj operators must adhere to contracts signed with pilgrims. The quality of services must be upheld as promised and agreed upon in the contract, as negligence towards pilgrims contradicts the values and the approach of the country, the Authority stressed.


The Authority also called on operators to innovate their services to attract pilgrims to join Haj.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk


More news from UAE