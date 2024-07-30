The compensation will be distributed to 29 people
The licences of four Haj operators in the UAE were cancelled by the General Authority for Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat. On Tuesday, the authorities announced that 19 other facilities were fined for violating laws.
Decisions were based on the pilgrims' complaints during the last Haj season (2024) by the Licensing Committee of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Haj operators must adhere to contracts signed with pilgrims. The quality of services must be upheld as promised and agreed upon in the contract, as negligence towards pilgrims contradicts the values and the approach of the country, the Authority stressed.
The Authority also called on operators to innovate their services to attract pilgrims to join Haj.
ALSO READ:
The compensation will be distributed to 29 people
Taghi is a high-value target and leader of the criminal organisation 'Angels of Death'
Sharjah Digital Department overhauled the user experience, adding a layer of value and convenience with the update
The first 20 families who send the necessary information to the Zayed Higher Organisation's Instagram account will receive the bag
The private firm was found guilty of evading Emiratisation targets by appointing nationals in fictitious roles
This marks the first visit by a Chilean president to the UAE since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1978
Experts highlighted she might also prioritise expanding economic ties with the UAE
The new operator promises to offer a diverse range of lottery and other gaming products