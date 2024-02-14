UAE: Can social media fetch you the same amount of money as a stable job? Influencers weigh in

Supplied photos

In the era of digital connectivity, many individuals are leveraging social media platforms not only to express their creativity, but also to generate an additional stream of income.

We speak to three individuals in the UAE who have made it big on social media, and what they think about the financial benefits of the field.

Financial support

Ola Al Shareef is a 27-year-old Sudanese expat who embarked on her social media journey a year and a half ago. With collective number of 418,600 followers on TikTok and 308,000 followers on Instagram, Ola quickly realized the potential of social media as a financial support system.

Ola Al Shareef

“Sometimes, one video can make one third of my whole salary... if I made 3 videos then I won’t need to work,” Ola told Khaleej Times.

Ola initially began her social media venture as a way to pass the time after leaving her job in June 2021. Encouraged by her mother, who had been an avid fan of TikTok since 2019, Ola gradually learned the art of taking captivating photos and honed her editing skills. It was in October 2021 that she started gaining significant attention and discovered the financial potential of her newfound passion.

While Ola's social media success provided her with substantial income, she continued to maintain her full-time job in the finance sector. “If I even made 6 figures out of social media, I still wouldn’t leave my full-time job,” she said. As the conflict in Sudan had adversely affected her family, and she felt a responsibility to support them with a stable income.

Building connections

Rashid Al Romaithi, a 27-year-old Emirati working in the Abu Dhabi government sector, embarked on his content creator journey in 2016 while he was still in university. Rashid saw it as a means to support his career in media and build a solid network. With 212,000 followers on Instagram and 643,000 subscribers on YouTube, Rashid creates entertaining and educational content for thousands of viewers, showcasing his travels to breathtaking destinations.

Rashid Al Romaithi

“Social media goes beyond the money and financial stability, it [helps me create] collaborations with amazing people, and in my career, it gives me solid network... for me it's a resource,” said Rashid.

Despite his full-time job in the government sector, Rashid firmly believes in dividing tasks and has built a reliable team to support him. He emphasises the importance of respecting his original job while maintaining a separate identity as a content creator. Two years ago, Rashid was a full-time content creator, but he now values the stability and diverse opportunities presented by his current job.

'Not stable enough'

Shaza, a 26-year-old Sudanese-Canadian expat residing in Dubai, has 71,000 followers on Instagram and 494,000 on TikTok. Working as a purchasing planner in the operation department of the supply chain, Shaza initially had aspirations of pursuing social media as a full-time career during the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, she soon realized the challenges and uncertainties associated with it.

“Although it's a good means for an income, it’s not stable enough,” she said. Preferring stability and security, Shaza decided to keep social media as a side endeavour.

Shaza

She manages her time by filming in the mornings before work during weekdays, utilizing her free time on weekends to create content. She appreciates the support of her agency and social media manager, who handle brand collaborations and invitations, streamlining her workload.

Mental health

The biggest challenge these individuals face is prioritising their mental health amidst the demanding schedules. Struggling to find time for relaxation while feeling the pressure to create content, they strive to strike a balance and "go with the flow" of their unique journeys.

