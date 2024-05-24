UAE: Cafeteria closed after insects found in food preparation area

Published: Fri 24 May 2024, 6:41 PM

A cafeteria in Abu Dhabi is being administratively closed for posing "a significant risk to public health", after insects were found in the food preparation area.

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority has issued the decision of closing Spot Karak Cafeteria in the emirate for violating Law No. (2) of 2008 regarding food in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and its associated legislation.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.