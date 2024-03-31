UAE businessman donates Dh150 million to establish endowment medical complex

Sheikh Hamdan witnesses an agreement signing by Mohammad Al Gergawi and Abdul Rahim Al Zarooni in Dubai. — Supplied photo

Published: Sun 31 Mar 2024, 6:52 PM

An Emirati businessman has announced a donation of Dh150 million to establish an endowment medical complex. Abdul Rahim Mohammed Belghozooz Al Zarooni's donation is part of an agreement with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), under which the proceeds from the hospital will be dedicated to support MBRGI projects.

An agreement was signed on Sunday in the presence of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the MBRGI.

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Secretary General of the MBRGI, said: "MBRGI draws inspiration from the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to extend all forms of support to underprivileged communities around the world, and dedicate resources and expertise to alleviate the suffering of those most in need.

"The agreement to establish an endowment medical complex that channels its proceeds to support MBRGI projects is part of a community-wide response to MBRGI projects and initiatives, which resulted in generous donations and meaningful contributions that will help achieve its objectives and expand its reach," he added.

Abdul Rahim Mohammed Belghozooz Al Zarooni said: "The agreement signed with MBRGI reflects our commitment to supporting MBRGI's noble efforts to help underprivileged communities, which has strengthened the UAE's global humanitarian role. It is a privilege to contribute to the MBRGI through the creation of an endowment medical complex, whose proceeds will support its various projects and campaigns. We hope this contribution will make a significant difference and fulfil the needs and hopes of those in need globally."

Sheikh Hamdan and Abdul Rahim Al Zarooni. — Supplied photo

Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) continues to reinforce its position as a leader in humanitarian and charity work. The number of beneficiaries of its initiatives has increased by 9 million people in 2023 compared to 2022. The reach of its aid and social programmes has extended to 105 countries, compared to 100 in 2022. Total spending on various projects and campaigns amounted to Dh1.8 billion in 2023, impacting the lives of 111 million people.

The MBRGI was launched in 2015 as an umbrella organisation for humanitarian and development initiatives and entities, most of which have been launched and supported by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. It now operates over 30 initiatives and projects with a focus on underprivileged communities and vulnerable populations. The largest regional foundation of its kind in terms of the number of institutional initiatives and geographic reach, MBRGI aims to promote a culture of hope, actively resolve the most pressing humanitarian and development challenges, and invest in human capital, which represents the most essential resource for development.

