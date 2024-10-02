UAE: Burger cafe shut down after 3 warnings for 'high-risk violations'

Published: Wed 2 Oct 2024, 10:15 PM

A burger restaurant in Abu Dhabi has been ordered to shut down after it was served multiple warnings regarding health and safety violations. Hit Burger cafeteria, located on Al Reem Island, was served the administrative closure notice by the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (Adafsa).

This action against the restaurant, with commercial license number CN-2810647, was taken due to multiple violations regarding food safety and posing a threat to public health.

According to a recent food inspection report, the closure resulted from serious food safety violations and the facility's failure to implement effective corrective measures. The food outlet was found to be committing high-risk violations that could be harmful to consumer's health.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The cafeteria had previously received three violations and a warning regarding its practices affecting food safety. The authority confirmed that the administrative closure will remain in place as long as the violations exist and until the facility addresses the identified issues and meets the necessary requirements to resume operations.