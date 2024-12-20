UAE: British Airways suspends summer flights between Abu Dhabi and Heathrow

Photo: Reuters

British Airways has suspended some flights between Abu Dhabi and Heathrow for the summer, next year. Summer flights between the destinations had been resumed this year after a four-year hiatus owing to the pandemic.

An airline customer service representative has said that the last trip between Heathrow and Abu Dhabi will be on March 30, 2025. Passengers, however, will continue to be able to fly to and from Dubai International Airport during this period.

Flights to the UAE capital will resume from October 25, 2025.

The customer service representative said that while they cannot confirm why the cuts have been made, "guidelines from IATA" (International Air Transport Association) say that flights between Abu Dhabi and Heathrow will be suspended.

Earlier, while speaking to Reuters, the airline said it has had to make additional changes to its schedules over engine issues.