UAE: Bride dies in car accident just weeks after wedding

Published: Wed 4 Sep 2024, 6:00 AM Last updated: Wed 4 Sep 2024, 8:33 AM

In a heartbreaking incident, a 24-year-old newlywed bride passed away due to a car accident caused by a reckless driver. The collision, which occurred three weeks ago on Sharjah-Emirates Road, left Reem in a critical condition, resulting in extensive brain damage and subsequent coma.

The Emirati electrical engineer succumbed to her injuries on the morning of August 31.

Reem's uncle, Professor Dr Humaid Al Shamsi, told Khaleej Times: "I hope this issue gets circulated, as Reem is neither the first nor the last (casualty of reckless driving).”

Reem got married just three weeks prior to the accident. Her family and friends were still celebrating her new life when the tragedy struck.

Her mourning service was held in the same hall in Umm Al Quwain's Falaj Al Mualla area where she celebrated her wedding, marking a sorrowful end to what was supposed to be the beginning of a joyful journey. She was buried in Falaj Al Mualla Cemetery.

“The pain of losing Reem is indescribable,” added Dr Al Shamsi. “Her dreams and our joy with her were stolen in an instant.”

The accident took place when Reem's car was struck from behind at high speed by a reckless driver. The impact of the collision caused severe head injuries that led to complete brain damage.

Described by her family as a beloved daughter, Reem had turned 24 days before the accident. Her family, particularly her mother and grandmother, had been in constant distress, maintaining a vigil by her bedside until her passing. Her husband and friends are mourning the loss of a young woman who had so much life ahead of her.

In the wake of this tragedy, her family reflected on their grief, expressing their sorrow and disbelief at the sudden turn of events.

The incident has garnered great attention across the region with multiple charity projects being raised by the community which were closed in hours from being posted for mosques, water wells and orphanages in Reem's memory.