UAE blocks more than 1,000 illegal websites for violating cyber laws

The UAE has blocked more than 1,000 websites this year that violated intellectual property rights by illegally broadcasting entertainment content owned by various media networks, the Ministry of Economy (MoE) said on Thursday.

Most of the illegal websites were blocked during Ramadan, when there was more demand for multimedia content, said Dr. Abdulrahman Hassan Al Muaini, assistant undersecretary for Intellectual Property Rights Sector at the Ministry of Economy.

He noted: “Since the implementation of ‘InstaBlock’ initiative in the holy month of Ramadan, we have blocked a total of 1,117 websites that infringed upon intellectual property rights by illegally broadcasting entertainment content owned by various media networks.”

The number if illegal websites blocked in the UAE this year saw a significant increase as compared to the 2023, which saw only 62 sites being blocked. “This proves we have successfully developed a comprehensive approach that offers a specialised instant response service for receiving complaints related to copyright infringements on live online broadcasting,” Al Muaini. Al Muaini told Khaleej Times the ‘InstaBlock’ initiative will become a year-round programme.

