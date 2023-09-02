UAE-based charity group sponsors Umrah for cancer patients

Here is a list of festive markets where visitors can begin their celebrations, savour delightful treats, and enjoy activities with friends and families
Going beyond providing medical assistance, Friends of Cancer Patients (FoCP) in partnership with Sharjah Charity International, recently organised a four-day Umrah trip to Mecca for four cancer patients and their caregivers.
Hanaa Abdel Karim, 58-year old cancer patient, expressed her heartfelt happiness for completing the Umrah. She said: “FoCP’s assistance has extended far beyond my cancer treatment expenses, even covering monthly supplies. Being chosen for Umrah came as a surprise - a dream I have always had. I used to pray for this during my illness, and now I am thankful that FoCP has made it a reality.”
Another patient battling cancer, Jamila Elias, 75, also expressed her heartfelt happiness for joining the Umrah. She shared: “Though I visited the holy site before with my late husband, the desire to return grew after my 2020 cancer diagnosis. However, financial struggles faced by my son, who supported me during treatment, led me to keep this wish hidden.
“Being chosen by FoCP for Umrah – without even stating my desire – brought me so much happiness and spiritual bliss,” she added.
FoCP organises an annual Umrah trip for those battling cancer, enabling them to find hope and spirituality. The charity organisation noted “this is made possible by the community’s collective and ongoing commitment to offer comprehensive support, both emotional and financial, to individuals bravely battling cancer”.
Aisha Al Mulla, FoCP director of, noted: “FoCP has been steadfast in its efforts to organise the Umrah pilgrimage for the patients we support. Our unwavering commitment is to offer them holistic support on their path to healing. We recognise the profound significance of religious rituals and worship in enhancing mental well-being of cancer sufferers, and therefore, want to do our best to ensure that they can practise their faith in the most fulfilling ways”.
Ali Mohamed Al Rashidi, SCI Head of the Resource and Investment Sector, added: “This collaborative initiative with the FoCP serves as a beacon of moral support for these individuals as they fight cancer. Many of them hold the aspiration of visiting the Holy Kaaba—a dream we are able to fulfil through collaborative work. My heartfelt appreciation extends to the compassionate contributors who have lent their support to this remarkable endeavour.”
FoCP welcomes charitable donations from all organisations and individuals who wish to support cancer patients who face the financial burden of high treatment costs, and make their spiritual wish for undertaking Umrah come true. Donations can be made by visiting FoCP website.
