UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE-Bangladesh's 50 years of historic ties celebrated in Dubai

At the event, a documentary showcased Bangabondhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's visit to the UAE in 1974 and his meetings with Sheikh Zayed Al Nahyan

by

Mazhar Farooqui
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Thu 18 Apr 2024, 2:56 PM

A celebration marking Bangladesh's 54th Independence and National Day, along with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Bangladesh and the UAE, took place at Dubai's Raffles Hotel on Wednesday.

The event was attended by diplomats, business leaders, and government officials.


The Deputy Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dubai Office, Rashid Abdullah Al Qaseer, was the guest of honour.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


B M Jamal Hossain, the consul general of Bangladesh in Dubai and Northern Emirates, thanked UAE leaders for promoting friendly ties between the two nations.

In his speech, Hossain paid tribute to Bangladesh's Father of the Nation, Bangabondhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and emphasised Bangladesh's recent development under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's leadership.

A documentary showcased Bangabondhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's visit to the UAE in 1974 and his meetings with Sheikh Zayed Al Nahyan, highlighting the historic ties between the two nations.

A cake-cutting ceremony marked the Golden Jubilee of diplomatic relations, followed by foreign guests receiving gift hampers containing products from Bangladeshi brands.

Mazhar Farooqui

More news from UAE