UAE-Bangladesh's 50 years of historic ties celebrated in Dubai

Published: Thu 18 Apr 2024, 2:56 PM

A celebration marking Bangladesh's 54th Independence and National Day, along with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Bangladesh and the UAE, took place at Dubai's Raffles Hotel on Wednesday.

The event was attended by diplomats, business leaders, and government officials.

The Deputy Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dubai Office, Rashid Abdullah Al Qaseer, was the guest of honour.

B M Jamal Hossain, the consul general of Bangladesh in Dubai and Northern Emirates, thanked UAE leaders for promoting friendly ties between the two nations.

In his speech, Hossain paid tribute to Bangladesh's Father of the Nation, Bangabondhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and emphasised Bangladesh's recent development under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's leadership.

A documentary showcased Bangabondhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's visit to the UAE in 1974 and his meetings with Sheikh Zayed Al Nahyan, highlighting the historic ties between the two nations.

A cake-cutting ceremony marked the Golden Jubilee of diplomatic relations, followed by foreign guests receiving gift hampers containing products from Bangladeshi brands.