UAE ban on drone operations to be partially lifted from November 25

The ban on drone operations will be partially lifted in a plan to be carried out in phases starting November 25, the Ministry of Interior revealed on Saturday. Under this initiative, the conditional ban will be partially lifted to ensure airspace safety.

The move was announced during a press conference held at the Abu Dhabi Police College, in collaboration with the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority and the General Civil Aviation Authority.

A unified platform for drone operations will also be launched, streamlining registration and operational procedures for companies and government entities, bolstering the country's drone sector and supporting national strategic goals.

The launch of the first phase of the platform is limited to serving companies and government agencies only. Future phases will be launched later to include other services for drones, such as flying operations for amateur individuals, and will be announced in due course.

“After a detailed evaluation that will take place after the first phase, there are plans to extend the ban lift to include individual usage as well,” Colonel Jamal Al Hosani, Director of the Air Support Department at the General Department of Security Support at the Ministry of Interior told Khaleej Times.

In 2022, the UAE's Ministry of Interior banned the use of drones and light sports aircraft for "owners, practitioners and enthusiasts" after instances of misuse. When asked about the rationale behind lifting the ban, an official revealed that a thorough evaluation process highlighted the strong commitment of drone operators to comply with safety protocols. This dedication played a crucial role in the decision to gradually restore drone operations. For companies, government institutions, and research centres who wish to obtain a drone operating licence, applicants can utilise the UAE Drones smart application to ensure compliance and secure a permit, the General Civil Aviation Authority said.