UAE authority warns residents of loud noise until December 3 due to military training

Residents in the Al-Sameeh area in Abu Dhabi are warned against loud sounds and high levels of noise due to training being conducted in the area, the Ministry of Defence announced on Monday.

The training, which started on started on Tuesday evening, November 12, will continue until December 3, 2024.

The Ministry urged the public to stay away from the site to ensure their safety.

In a post on X, the authority said: "We extend our sincere thanks for your cooperation and commitment to support the success of this national event."