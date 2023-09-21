UAE: Authority urges motorists to move off roads after minor accidents

Published: Thu 21 Sep 2023, 2:06 PM

The Integrated Transport Centre in Abu Dhabi has issued an advisory to motorists on its Facebook page.

The authority urged motorists to move off the road after minor traffic accidents, in order to make room for other vehicles, and avoid obstructing traffic.

Major Mahmoud Al Balushi, the directorate of the Traffic and Patrols, said that the cause of the accident can be identified through other systems, and that the cars do not have to be as they were during the accident.

He added: Leaving vehicles caused by minor traffic accidents and broken vehicles or changing tires on road lanes exposes their drivers to hit-and-run accidents, and the risks of traffic accidents.

He confirmed that the Abu Dhabi Police Traffic and Patrol Directorate continues to promote awareness through awareness leaflets and field workshops.

ALSO READ: