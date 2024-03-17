UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: Authority shuts down restaurant for posing 'risk' to public health

The eatery violated Abu Dhabi's law regarding food in the emirate

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photo: adafsa_gov/X
Photo: adafsa_gov/X

Published: Sun 17 Mar 2024, 8:18 AM

A restaurant was shut down for violating laws in Abu Dhabi by the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA).

The authority issued a decision to administratively close Al Nidham restaurant in the emirate, which held the trade license CN-1038631.

The restaurant violated Law No. (2) of 2008 regarding food in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and its associated legislation. Furthermore, its practices posed a significant risk to public health.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE