UAE authority shuts down cafeteria for violating law, posing risk to public health

A cafeteria in Abu Dhabi has been ordered to shut down by the food safety authority in the emirate due to several repeated violations related to food safety requirements.
The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (Adafsa) has decided to close 'Toshka Cafetria,' which holds Trade Licence Number (CN-18402172).
The cafeteria has been found to be in violation of the Abu Dhabi Emirate Food Law No. (2) of 2008 and its related regulations.
According to the authorities, the cafe violated laws related to food in Abu Dhabi and threatened public health.
Adafsa explained that the food control report leading to the administrative closure came after repeated violations related to food safety requirements.
The facility failed to adhere to health standards and meet essential food safety requirements. Additionally, insects were found in the food preparation areas, further underscoring the urgency of the closure decision.
