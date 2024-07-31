UAE authority issues security update alert for Google Chrome users

Photo: AP

Published: Wed 31 Jul 2024, 3:56 PM Last updated: Wed 31 Jul 2024, 3:57 PM

The UAE's cyber security council alerted Google Chrome users of a security update on Wednesday.

This comes after Google released security updates to address vulnerabilities in the desktop and Android version of Chrome.

The cyber authority has recommended users to update to the latest version - Chrome 127 (127.0.6533.84) for Android. This will become available on Google Play over the next few days.

The new release includes stability and performance improvements. This update includes three security fixes.