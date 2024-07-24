E-Paper

UAE authority issues security alert for Google Chrome users

Users have been advised to circulate this information to their subsidiaries and partners

Photo: AP
Published: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 5:13 PM

Last updated: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 11:09 PM

Google Chrome users in the UAE have been urged to update to its latest version after the company released security updates.

The UAE's Cyber Security Council alerted users of the same after Google has to address vulnerabilities in the desktop version of Chrome.


The authority also advised users to circulate this information to their subsidiaries and partners.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Last week, Google Chrome users in the UAE were urged to update to the latest version of the free web browser, as the tech giant released security updates to address vulnerabilities in the desktop version of the free web browser.

Web Desk

