UAE: Authority issues regulations on use of drones in Abu Dhabi

Published: Fri 5 Apr 2024, 10:40 PM

The Department of Municipalities and Transport – Abu Dhabi (DMT) has issued Administrative Decision No. (48) of 2024 regarding the regulation of civil use of unmanned aerial vehicles (drones), aiming to ensure the safe use of drones, in addition to the management, regulation, and monitoring of drone operations and related activities in Abu Dhabi.

It also seeks to standardise systems and procedures related to drones, contribute to making the emirate a hub for the drone industry, enhance smart transportation, as well as innovation in aviation, and attracting investment in Abu Dhabi’s drone sector.

The decision applies to all types of drones and related activities in the emirate. This includes design, manufacturing, assembly, modification, inspection, maintenance, or development of simulation systems, training, qualification, clubs, infrastructure development, airports, fuelling stations, energy, or other activities and uses related to operated drones in the emirate, including free zones; except for the exempted drones and activities under the Federal Decree by Law No. (26) of 2022 on Regulating the Civil Use of Drones and Related Activities.

The DMT also clarified that it has assumed several responsibilities under the applicable legislation, these include oversight, permit and certificate issuance, establishing rules for drone flight conditions, and setting standards for drone take-off and landing sites, along with creating guidelines for drone-specific infrastructure like airports and runways in coordination with the relevant local and federal authorities.

DMT will also conduct awareness workshops for drone owners and operators, encompassing both individuals and entities. The sessions will clarify the procedures and requirements for drone operation and associated activities within the emirate, in accordance with administrative directive, civil aviation regulations, and technical guidelines governing drone systems in Abu Dhabi.

