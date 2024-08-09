E-Paper

UAE authority issues house fire safety advisory

Residents are urged to take extra precaution as high temperatures may result in fire incidents

File photo used for illustrative purposes
Published: Fri 9 Aug 2024, 2:57 PM

With temperatures crossing 50 degrees, sweltering conditions have taken a toll on people worldwide. While auto experts in the UAE are raising awareness about the potential risks posed to vehicles during the summer months, authorities are intensifying their efforts to raise awareness on doing preventive measures to keep the houses safe from fire.

As temperature soars in summer, the risks of house fires are higher. UAE residents are urged to take extra precaution as high temperatures may result in fire incidents.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Abu Dhabi Civil Defence has issued safety tips and guidelines, urging residents to follow preventive measures to keep everyone safe in the event of a home fire. These are:


  • Draw a map of their house that includes all the doors and windows.
  • Check if all the exit routes are accessible.
  • Identify to escape routes for every room in your house.
  • Make sure that no objects or furniture block your way to doors and windows.
  • Review your emergency exit plan with everyone in your house.
  • Identify an outdoor gathering spot also known as an assembly point in front of your house.
  • Plan methods to assist those who may require it, such as the elderly, children, and people of determination.
  • Check your smoke alarms to make sure they are working properly.

