UAE authority calls on citizens to register unlicensed weapons within 3 months

Citizens in possession of unlicensed weapons have been directed to register them within three months as it may warrant legal action.

On Monday, the Weapons and Hazardous Materials Office, in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior, announced the relaunch of the initiative — 'Registering Unlicensed Weapons for Citizens' — under the slogan 'Home is Safe and Registration is Guarantee', WAM reported.

The initiative, which starts on January 13 and lasts until April 13, 2025, offers a number of advantages to citizens such as exemption from legal accountability for possession of unlicensed weapons, as well as exemption from registration fees, and allowing licensing of all weapons that a person has regardless of their type and number.

A press conference was held at the headquarters of the Office of Weapons and Hazardous Materials in Abu Dhabi to announce the relaunch of the initiative, attended by Mohammed Suhail Al Neyadi, Director General of the Office of Weapons and Hazardous Materials, and Brigadier Abdul Rahman Ali Al Mansouri, Acting Director of the Directorate of Weapons and Explosives at the Ministry of Interior.

On the sidelines of the press conference, Al Neyadi said the initiative has been launched at the request of citizens and aims at protecting citizens from the legal consequences of possessing weapons and ammunition without a licence.

The initiative is also meant to educate people about the dangers of possessing weapons and ammunition illegally and get them licensed in accordance with the laws of the country.

Brigadier Abdul Rahman Ali Al Mansouri, Acting Director of the Weapons and Explosives Directorate at the Ministry of Interior, said the Ministry of Interior, through its website, has worked to provide a weapons and ammunition licensing service to help citizens register or dispose of weapons or ammunition.