UAE authority announces temporary suspension of e-services today

A Centre for Genomic Research was also established, becoming the first Arab organisation to apply genetic identification in the field of DNA
Services on the digital platform of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MOEI) will be temporarily suspended tonight.
The e-services will not be available for one hour, from 10pm to 11pm, today, July 12, the ministry announced in a post on X.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
During this period, the system will be upgraded as part of efforts to improve services, it added.
Among the most used services on the platform are those related to licences in land and maritime transport. These include the issuance, renewal and cancellation of documents like seafarer's licence, national transport vehicle permits, and boat registration.
ALSO READ:
A Centre for Genomic Research was also established, becoming the first Arab organisation to apply genetic identification in the field of DNA
Scheduled to commence on July 26, the global event will witness the participation of 14 male and female Emirati athletes
92% of respondents to the survey also say they buy made-in-UAE fruits and vegetables
She is also the youngest woman to have obtained a heavy truck licence in the country
Winners will be named weekly, with the first draw to get a vehicle happening on July 13
Henley and Partners recently forecast a record net inflow of 6,700 millionaires into the UAE this year, the highest among all the countries
Depending on the type of unit, technicians charge up to Dh200 to fix AC units installed in homes
In 2018, Fatima Ismail Al-Sarayrah enrolled at Al Ain University to study psychology. That was life-changing, she said