E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE authorities dismiss social media rumours of fraud involving UAEPass

The app is a critical component of the Emirates' digital infrastructure, enabling secure access to various government services

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
UAEPass
UAEPass

Published: Sat 25 May 2024, 11:10 AM

"The UAEPass is highly secure," reassured UAE authorities on Saturday while dispelling rumours regarding fraud involving the application.

In response to comments being circulated on social media, the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) has guaranteed the public the platform's high-security standards. TDRA emphasised that UAEPass remains a secure digital identity solution for residents and citizens.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

TDRA stressed the importance of exercising caution when receiving notifications or login requests linked to UAEPass. Users are urged to meticulously verify any requests or before clicking any buttons to avoid potential fraud attempts by individuals seeking unauthorised access to accounts.


The authority's statement comes amid growing concerns on social media, where users have reported potential fraudulent activities. By limiting interactions, users can help protect themselves from potential threats and ensure the continued safety of their digital identities.

To avoid getting scammed online, users must follow best practices for digital security, including regularly updating passwords, enabling two-factor authentication, and being cautious of suspicious messages or links. By taking these precautions, users can help protect themselves from potential threats and ensure the continued safety of their digital identities.

The UAEPass is a critical component of the UAE's digital infrastructure, enabling secure access to various government services.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE