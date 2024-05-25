UAE authorities dismiss social media rumours of fraud involving UAEPass

The updated version simplifies a lot of transportation services, consolidating them into one screen for seamless and convenient navigation
"The UAEPass is highly secure," reassured UAE authorities on Saturday while dispelling rumours regarding fraud involving the application.
In response to comments being circulated on social media, the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) has guaranteed the public the platform's high-security standards. TDRA emphasised that UAEPass remains a secure digital identity solution for residents and citizens.
TDRA stressed the importance of exercising caution when receiving notifications or login requests linked to UAEPass. Users are urged to meticulously verify any requests or before clicking any buttons to avoid potential fraud attempts by individuals seeking unauthorised access to accounts.
The authority's statement comes amid growing concerns on social media, where users have reported potential fraudulent activities. By limiting interactions, users can help protect themselves from potential threats and ensure the continued safety of their digital identities.
To avoid getting scammed online, users must follow best practices for digital security, including regularly updating passwords, enabling two-factor authentication, and being cautious of suspicious messages or links. By taking these precautions, users can help protect themselves from potential threats and ensure the continued safety of their digital identities.
The UAEPass is a critical component of the UAE's digital infrastructure, enabling secure access to various government services.
