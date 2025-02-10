UAE authorities airlift 3 injured in separate motorbike accidents within 24 hours

The three individuals sustained severe injuries, requiring urgent medical care
Photo: Ministry of Interior/X
UAE authorities rescued three individuals, two Emirati citizens and a European woman, involved in separate motorcycle accidents within 24 hours.
The three individuals sustained severe injuries in separate traffic accidents.
In the first operation, a 31-year-old European woman was injured in a night-time motorcycle accident in the Al Badayer desert area. She was airlifted to Al Dhaid Hospital for urgent medical treatment.
In the second case, a 28-year-old Emirati man was involved in a motorcycle accident in the Al Rafadah area. Upon receiving a report from Sharjah Police, the Air Wing transported him to Saqr Hospital in Ras Al Khaimah for medical care.
The third incident involved a 21-year-old UAE citizen whose motorcycle overturned at night. Following an emergency report from the General Command of Sharjah Police, the Air Wing transported him to Al Dhaid Hospital for necessary treatment.
The operations were carried out by the Air Ambulance teams of the Air Wing Department, under the General Directorate of Security Support at the Ministry of Interior.
