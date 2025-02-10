UAE authorities airlift 3 injured in separate motorbike accidents within 24 hours

Photo: Ministry of Interior/X

UAE authorities rescued three individuals, two Emirati citizens and a European woman, involved in separate motorcycle accidents within 24 hours.

The three individuals sustained severe injuries in separate traffic accidents.

Watch a video shared by the authorities, here:

In the first operation, a 31-year-old European woman was injured in a night-time motorcycle accident in the Al Badayer desert area. She was airlifted to Al Dhaid Hospital for urgent medical treatment.

