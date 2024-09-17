Where does UAE stand in global 'tech cold war'? Top official explains model approach

Globally, gold was trading at $2,582.61 per ounce at 6.15 pm UAE time, up 0.14 per cent
The UAE is strategically positioned at the forefront of innovation and geopolitics and is making notable advances in artificial intelligence and space exploration. This was stated by Omran Sharaf, UAE assistant minister of Foreign Affairs for Advanced Science and Technology, on the second day of the inaugural Hili Forum in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.
In a session titled 'Geotech: A New Reality?', Sharaf and Nicholas Butts, director of Global Cyber Security and AI Emerging Technology Policy at Microsoft, offered an in-depth look at how technological advancements are reshaping global power dynamics and influencing international relations.
They noted that in today’s tech-driven world, technology is emerging as the new axis of power, with nations racing to secure their influence, noting that "technology and geopolitics intersect more than ever before".
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The intersection has led to a so-called "tech cold war" characterised by a global competition over emerging technologies.
Sharaf emphasised the UAE's significant role in this evolving technology landscape. He said: “The UAE is strategically positioned at the crossroads of innovation and geopolitics.”
He pointed out that the UAE’s balance between fostering technological advancements and ensuring national security serves as a model for other countries.
He also underscored that the UAE’s proactive approach is crucial given the region’s complex geopolitical environment.
Butts also highlighted the UAE's impressive technological achievements. He said, “I don’t know how many of you are familiar, but Technology Innovation Institute (TII) and UAE are doing a lot of really cool things.”
TII is a leading global research centre which is part of Abu Dhabi Government’s Advanced Technology Research Council. It oversees technology research in the emirate and is dedicated to pushing the frontiers of knowledge.
Butts further lauded Core 42, an affiliate of G42, for its advanced technological contributions, including the Falcon models and ClusterLab’s development of a massive training dataset.
Core 42, an affiliate of G42, is a leading technology company based in Abu Dhabi specialising in artificial intelligence, data analytics, and cloud computing,
Butts noted: “The UAE is doing amazing work in part because of public-private partnerships,” adding that the country is positioned just behind the US and China in technological prowess.
Omran also highlighted the UAE’s collaborative approach in space and nuclear programs as an example of how nations can work together to tackle global technological challenges. “Nations will need to find ways to navigate a rough landscape by collaborating with others while addressing their own national interests," he said.
ALSO READ:
Globally, gold was trading at $2,582.61 per ounce at 6.15 pm UAE time, up 0.14 per cent
Each winter, Al Wathba Wetland Reserve hosts more than 4,000 greater flamingos, with breeding activity peaking during this period
Introduced by e&, it can be self-activated by simply scanning a QR code
The facility will operate Monday to Thursday from 9am to 10pm, and from 9am to 11pm on weekends
He also describes the Emirates as a "place where you can invent the future and create it"
During his keynote speech at the first Hili Forum in Abu Dhabi, Dr Gargash also underscored the forum’s potential to foster diverse perspectives
Tourists could seek specialised insurance in home country that includes coverage for their specific health issues, say industry experts
Jameela Almasoud aims to advance scientific research, particularly in genetics and cancer biology, and lead global public health initiatives