UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi awarded as Personality of the Year at Sharjah summit

Sultan AlNeyadi being announced as the ‘Personality of the Year’ at IGCF.

The two-day International Government Communication Forum (IGCF) drew to an end at Sharjah Expo Center with a glittering award ceremony. Emirati astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi, who created history by spending six months at the International Space Station was honoured with the newly established ‘Personality of the Year’ award at the 10th Sharjah Government Communication Award (SGCA).

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council (SMC), honoured the winners. Several other awards were handed out for government communication and innovation.

American judge Frank Caprio at IGCF.

The award for the ‘Best Positive Social Impact Driver’ was awarded to American judge Frank Caprio, former Chief Judge of the Municipal Court of Providence in the USA, whose rulings made him a global viral sensation on social media, earning him the reputation as ‘the nicest judge in the world’.

Tariq Saeed Allay, Director-General of Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), said that over the past 10 years, SGCA has worked diligently to establish higher standards in government communication practices. “It is our collective duty to formulate communication strategies that are at pace with changing information trends, technologies, public perceptions and aspirations, and global events,” he said.

Report launched

At the event, a first-of-its-kind report showcasing examples of how governments across the world are experimenting with bold and innovative communications approaches was launched.

Titled 100 Innovations in Government Communications 2023, the report was compiled by the SGMB in partnership with Apolitical from the United Kingdom, a global network and learning platform for government with a mission to build 21st-century governments that work for people and the planet.

Apolitical’s survey of 200,000 public servants in 160 countries also revealed that 42 per cent said their government departments did not communicate clearly and creatively with the public. According to the organisation, this showcased the necessity of working to improve communication standards.

Awards

Other awards handed out at the event include: