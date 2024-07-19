E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE assures residents no cyber attacks detected amid outage

The public, however, is urged to be wary of hackers and cybercriminals who may take advantage of the glitch

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month

Published: Fri 19 Jul 2024, 2:16 PM

UAE residents were assured that no hacks or cyber attacks were detected amid the large-scale technical failure on Friday, July 19.

Following the global outages affecting major airlines and banks, derailing television broadcasts, and impacting telecommunications, UAE's Cyber Secuity Council issued an alert earlier in the day urging users of Crowdstrike software to be wary of any software updates.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"We inform you that there is a technical defect in the Crowdstrike software update that may affect the electronic systems of the institutions that use it," the UAE's Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority said in a post.


Some online services of the UAE Government were also affected by the cyber outage that paralysed major institutions around the world, but the security council reassured residents that there are no indications of hacks or cyber attacks.

The authority urged residents to exercise caution to avoid falling victim to hackers who may exploit this technical flaw cybernetic. Likewise, residents were advised to verify their information from official sources and not to be led by rumours.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE