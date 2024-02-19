UAE: Around 100 Pakistani firms take part in Gulfood 2024

Published: Mon 19 Feb 2024, 5:43 PM

Around 100 Pakistani companies from the food industry are taking part in the Gulfood exhibition taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE, inaugurated the Pakistan Pavilion on Monday at Zaa’beel Hall 6.

“About 100 Pakistani enterprises related to the food industry are participating in the Gulf Food this year. It is extremely encouraging that exports of Pakistani food-related items to the region have increased by 40 per cent in just one year time, especially rice and meat have witnessed a sharp increase,” the ambassador said after inaugurating the pavilion.

He said that it was very inspiring to have seen Pakistani dairy products making an impressive entrance in the UAE and other Gulf countries.

“Pakistan is one of the largest milk producers in the world and luckily we have numerous dairy products exporters in Gulf Food this year,” added Tirmizi.

The ambassador emphasised that considering the huge natural potential of Pakistan, increasing exports is the way forward for achieving economic prosperity for the country.

Gulfood expo is the largest exhibition in the region with participation from more than 100 countries attracting food products from across the globe. Pakistani exhibitors are showcasing various products in the field of rice, dairy products, spices, herbals and beverages among others.

“Our farmers, agro-based industrialists and businessmen are the backbone of our national economy and must focus on enhancing exports by targeting untapped markets,” he added.

Hussain Muhammad, counsel-general at Pakistan Consulate Dubai, Adeem Khan, commercial counsellor and other senior officials of the Pakistani missions visited numerous stalls set up by Trade Development Authority Pakistan.

