UAE announces women mandatory on board of directors for some firms from 2025

At least one seat must be allocated for women after the end of term of the current boards

by

Web Desk
Published: Wed 18 Sep 2024, 12:27 PM

Last updated: Wed 18 Sep 2024, 12:38 PM

Women must be represented on private joint-stock companies' board of directors, according to a new decision issued by the Ministry of Economy.

This will be implemented starting from January 2025. At least one seat must be allocated for women after the end of term of the current boards, according to the new decision.


The decision aims to expand the presence and representation of women on the boards of directors of private joint-stock companies.

Web Desk

