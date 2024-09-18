UAE announces women mandatory on board of directors for some firms from 2025

Published: Wed 18 Sep 2024, 12:27 PM Last updated: Wed 18 Sep 2024, 12:38 PM

Women must be represented on private joint-stock companies' board of directors, according to a new decision issued by the Ministry of Economy.

This will be implemented starting from January 2025. At least one seat must be allocated for women after the end of term of the current boards, according to the new decision.